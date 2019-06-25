While a pair of highly-regarded 2020 defensive ends took official visits over the weekend, a rising junior also took a trip to Ames over the past week.

Like newly-committed defensive end Johnny Wilson, LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy Class of 2021 three-star Ryan Keeler also took a visit to ISU over the past week. Keeler said he enjoyed on- and off-field aspects of being a student-athlete.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Keeler has seen his stock soar in recent months. He has a 5.6 Rivals rating and Power-5 offers from ISU, Boston College, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska and Purdue.

ISU became the first of the P5 offers for Keeler when it stepped up with one back on May 6th. The defensive end said the coaching staff likes a number of facets to his game.

For more on Keeler's thoughts on his I-State unofficial visit, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.