News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-14 23:17:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Offensive spotlight: Tarique Milton

Bill Seals • CycloneReport
@williamseals
Editor

Iowa State hit two big pass plays against Iowa Saturday, including a 73-yard TD pass to Tarique Milton. But it wasn't enough as the Cyclones lost to the Hawkeyes, 18-17.A breakout star one season a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}