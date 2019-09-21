News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-21 17:13:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Offensive spotlight: Purdy at the eye of ISU scoring storm

Bill Seals • CycloneReport
@williamseals
Editor

After enjoying perhaps his best performance as Iowa State’s QB1, Brock Purdy was as unflappable as usual during his media availability following a 72-20 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. It was hard t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}