News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-23 17:33:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Offensive Spotlight: Big senior day for Pettway

Bill Seals • CycloneReport
@williamseals
Editor

Out of the 20 seniors honored before Saturday’s game against Kansas, Arkansas graduate transfer La’Michael Pettway had spent the least amount of time in Ames. But on Senior Day at Jack Trice Stadiu...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}