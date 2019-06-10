After showcasing himself one year ago at an Iowa State camp, a Kansas City (Mo.) prep wide receiver was back in town on Saturday and this time would leave with his first Power-5 offer.

The first stop for Park Hill rising junior wide receiver Jaylin Noel was at Iowa State, where he competed in a Saturday Night Lights camp and showcased the improvements made in his game from a year ago.

The 5-foot-10, 155-pound speedster, who has been recruited by assistant coach Nate Scheelhaase, certainly hasn’t been a stranger on I-State’s campus, having traveled up there for a camp last summer and then following it up with a game day visit during the 2018 season.

Noel followed his I-State visit experience up with a stop in Minnesota on Sunday and left with another offer from a P5 program.

