Noel Headlines ISU’s All-Big 12 Honors

AMES, Iowa – Jaylin Noel was named Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Year to highlight the Big 12 Conference postseason awards for the Cyclones, announced Thursday by the conference office after a vote by the coaches.

In addition to his Co-Special Teams Player of the Year honor, Noel was also an All-Big 12 First Team selection as a kick returner/punt returner.

Four Cyclones - Stevo Klotz (FB), Jayden Higgins (WR), Jontez Williams (DB) and Malik Verdon (DB) - were named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

In total, 15 Cyclones were recognized by the Big 12 coaches.

Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Year/All-Big 12 First Team

Jaylin Noel, KR/PR, Sr., Kansas City, Mo.

Capable of flipping the field for the Cyclones, Noel was one of the top punt returners in the Big 12 during the regular season. He averaged 15.3 yards per return, the second-best mark in the league. On 13 attempts, Noel totaled 199 punt return yards with his longest being a 36-yarder. The senior also handled kick return duties early in the season and averaged 17.7 yards per return.

All-Big 12 Second Team

Stevo Klotz, FB, RSr., Chaska, Minnesota

The senior tight end spent much of his time in the backfield as a fullback and was rewarded for his efforts by earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors. It marks the fourth-straight season a Cyclone tight end has earned All-Big 12 honors as a fullback, and his second consecutive honor. In addition to paving the way for the Cyclone running backs, Klotz had seven receptions, including a 26-yard touchdown reception against Cincinnati.

Jayden Higgins, WR, Sr., South Miami, Fla.

Higgins has made more of an impact than perhaps any two-year transfer in Cyclone football history. An All-Big 12 honorable mention last year, Higgins raised his game and was rewarded with second-team honors this season. The Miami, Florida native hauled in 80 receptions for 1,068 yards and nine touchdowns – all top-five marks in the league. Higgins scored a touchdown in nine of 12 games and he is just the fourth Cyclone in program history with 80 receptions in a season.

Jontez Williams, DB, RSo., Starke, Fla.

Williams turned in noteworthy season as part of a stout Cyclone secondary. He became the first Cyclone since 1982 (Ronnie Osborne) to have an interception in four consecutive games. His four picks were tied for the third-most in the Big 12 this season. Williams was a key piece on a defensive unit that was first in the Big 12 in scoring defense (19.6) and yielded just 156.9 passing yards per game in the regular season, the nation’s third-best mark.

Malik Verdon, DB, RJr., Cincinnati, Ohio

Verdon followed his 2023 All-Big 12 honorable mention honors with second-team recognition in 2024, starting 11-of-12 games as a vital part of Iowa State’s aforementioned secondary. Verdon was Iowa State’s leading tackler with 75 tackles, including 3.5 for loss. The Cincinnati, Ohio native tallied five PBU, an interception and forced two fumbles.

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Rocco Becht (QB), Jaylin Noel (WR), Benjamin Brahmer (TE), Jarrod Hufford (OL, OLOY), Jalen Travis (OL), Kyle Konrardy (K), Domonique Orange (DL), J.R. Singleton (DL), Jeremiah Cooper (DB), Beau Freyler (DB), Darien Porter (DB)