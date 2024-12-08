No. 6 Iowa State Coasts To 100-58 Win Over Jackson State

AMES, Iowa – No. 6 Iowa State (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) forced Jackson State (0-10, 0-0 SWAC) into 24 turnovers en route to a 100-58 victory Sunday evening in Hilton Coliseum.

It was the 23rd-straight victory for the Cyclones in Hilton Coliseum, the second-best string in school history.

The Cyclones had five players in double-figure scoring and were led by Curtis Jones, who buried five 3-pointers en route to 19 points, and Milan Momcilovic, who tallied 18 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc. ISU's 11 3-pointers tied a season high.

Joshua Jefferson posted his second consecutive double-double with 10 points and 13 boards, and Dishon Jackson added 17 points with a 4-of-4 effort from the field and a 9-of-11 performance from the charity stripe.

Nate Heise had a career-high six steals, as the Cyclones had 16 thefts in the victory. Heise's six steals is tied for fifth on ISU's single-game steals record chart.

How it Happened

Momcilovic made his first three 3-point attempts to help ISU jump out to an early 17-6 lead. Iowa State maintained its double-digit lead throughout most of the first half despite going through a 1-of-9 stretch from the field.

A 20-6 run gave the Cyclones a 43-17 lead with 2:20left in the first half. Jones made a pair of 3-pointers in the run, and ISU led 46-24 at the break. Momcilovic had 13 first-half points for the Cyclones.

Dorian McMillian scored JSU's first 11 points and had 14 of the Tiger's 24 first-half points.

Gilbert scored nine of ISU's first 10 points to open the second half to push the Cyclone lead to 58-41.

Minutes later, Tamin Lipsey and Jones hit back-to-back treys, and the Cyclones forged their largest lead at 70-33 with 12:55 left in the game.

The Tigers bounced back with an 8-0 run, but the Cyclones quickly put on a tough defensive stretch, registering four steals in a 13-0 run to move ahead 83-41 with under 10 minutes to play. Jefferson got hot and had six points in the run.

Key Performer

Keshon Gilbert scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half, including nine in the first three minutes of the second period. Gilbert was 6-of-9 from the field and dished out five assists in the win.

Up Next

Iowa State travels to Iowa City on Thursday to face Iowa in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. CT on FS1.