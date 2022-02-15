NFL Draft: Top 10 RBs heading into the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is approaching as we head toward the NFL Draft in April. Here’s where I stand on the top 10 at each position, continuing today with the running backs.



1. Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

There is no Najee Harris in this draft and arguably no first-rounder, but Walker’s ability to make people miss and make something out of nothing has him first for me.

2. Breece Hall, Iowa State

Hall is an excellent second-round value as a productive back who has proven durable and rarely takes a loss.

3. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Spiller runs with speed and sneaky power, and his build is perfect for the NFL. He could rise to the top of this list easily.

4. Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

This is where things get a bit clogged but I like Williams' ability to make something out of nothing and catch the ball.

5. Zonovan Knight, NC State

I expected a better season from Knight but he has good size. He can also impact in the return game and he’s a patient runner with good vision.

6. Rachaad White, Arizona State

White is a big back with quick feet who can catch the ball. He would be perfect in some systems.

7. Brian Robinson, Alabama

Robinson improved his stock late in the season as a big back who always falls forward and can gain yards after contact.

8. James Cook, Georgia

Many have Cook higher than I do and his combine and pro day could vault him up. He’s a poor man’s Alvin Kamara with obvious bloodlines.

9. Dameon Pierce, Florida

Pierce could be the hardest runner on this list and just hasn’t had as many opportunities as others.

10. Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss