New era, new winning streak: Iowa State topples Owls

Five Cyclones scored in double figures, including a pair of Big 10 transfers that led the way throughout an 84-73 victory over Kennesaw State.

The triumph was a long time coming for Iowa State, which endured a winless conference slate last season en route to a two-win campaign.

First-year head coach T.J. Otzelberger won his first game as the leader of the Cyclone program, and he was keyed by several players new to the program. '

Ex-Minnesota starter Gabe Kalscheur shot 5-of-11 from the field and was 8-for-13 at the charity stripe, leading Iowa State with 19 points. Penn State product Izaiah Brockington chipped in with 18 points and tied for a team-high with six rebounds.

Playing in front of an announced crowd of 12,180 fans at Hilton Coliseum, ISU never led in Otzelberger's debut as coach.

The Cyclones jumped out to a 12-4 lead after center George Conditt's bucket at the 14:36 mark of the opening half. Kennesaw State's Spencer Rodgers' 3-pointer nearly three minutes later capped a 9-2 run that cut the lead to a single point, but ISU answered with a bucket from Kalscheur.

Tristan Enaruna's knocked down a pair of free throws and Tre Jackson, one of the few returning players from Steve Prohm's last team, added a 3-pointer as ISU closed out the half leading 37-29.

Five straight points from Brockington midway through the second half pushed the Cyclones to their biggest lead of the game, 62-45. The cushion held up down the stretch as the home team opened the season with a win.

In addition to the two Big 12 transfers seeing their first action as Cyclones, freshman point guard Tyrese Hunter made his college debut. Although he dealt with foul trouble from the onset, the Wisconsin product scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out five assists and contributed four steals.

Caleb Grill (11) and Jackson (10) also scored in double figures for ISU.

Next up for Otzelberger's squad is a home contest Friday night against Oregon State.