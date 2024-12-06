National Signing Day: Grading the Big 12

Julian Lewis (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The 2025 recruiting class is mostly wrapped up now as some programs did really well, others not as much. Here is the Big 12 Report Card looking at the recruiting class for each program after National Signing Day.





Advertisement

ARIZONA

Isaiah Mizell (Photo by John Garcia, Jr.)

FULL LIST: Arizona's 2025 recruiting class Arizona sits with the No. 53 class nationally which is decent but not great. The good news is the Wildcats kept one four-star who could have easily flipped elsewhere in receiver Isaiah Mizell and it looked like they would keep four-star quarterback Robert McDaniel but after Madden Iamaleava flipped from UCLA to Arkansas, that opened up a spot for McDaniel with the Bruins and he took it. The Wildcats actually did pretty well with in-state prospects and Chandler (Ariz.) Basha's Gio Richardson could be special. Grade: B-

ARIZONA STATE

Aaron Ia

FULL LIST: Arizona State's 2025 recruiting class Second-year coach Kenny Dillingham has Arizona State rolling again right into the Big 12 Championship Game this weekend which is no small feat considering where the program was when he took over. There were only two four-stars in the class but tight end Aaron Ia is a big-bodied athlete with great hands and Cameron Dyer is a four-star athlete from Albuquerque (N.M.) La Cueva who shouldn’t be overlooked. The Sun Devils hit talent-rich California and Texas hard but only landed two in-state prospects. Grade: B+

BAYLOR

Taz Williams Jr. (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

BYU

Lamason Waller

FULL LIST: BYU's 2025 recruiting class BYU’s offensive line class was going to get two huge additions in legacy Austin Pay and four-star stud Alai Kalaniuvalu but the Las Vegas Bishop Gorman standout topped off a wild ending to his recruitment by flipping back to Oregon, where he had been pledged before flipping to the Cougars. Keeping four-star receiver Lamason Waller, who was super productive in high school, onboard was big as well since he was high on Colorado and others. BYU’s recruiting class is routinely undervalued and there will be a star born in this group. Grade: C+

CINCINNATI

FULL LIST: Cincinnati's 2025 recruiting class Cincinnati went to Covington (Ga.) Alcovy for its lone four-star in defensive end Tim Griffin as he’s a good one who could be very productive in that Bearcats’ defense. Dipping into the South was a major trend in this Cincinnati class as the coaching staff signed seven players from Georgia and just five from Ohio. After rushing for more than 2,000 yards this year, three-star RB Zion Johnson could be a sleeper. Grade: C+

COLORADO

London Merritt (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

FULL LIST: Colorado's 2025 recruiting class Coach Deion Sanders has been so focused on retooling Colorado’s roster through the transfer portal and then adding some splash commitments that this is the first class where he’s honed in on top high school prospects and he landed some good ones. Flipping five-star QB Julian Lewis from USC was huge and a game-changer in replacing Shedeur Sanders. Flipping four-star defensive end London Merritt from Ohio State speaks to the Buffaloes’ appeal to top prospects. But Colorado swung and missed on five-stars LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and Michael Carroll late in the process. Grade: B+

HOUSTON

FULL LIST: Houston's 2025 recruiting class Only one four-star came aboard in Houston’s class despite the program being in a talent-rich area as Lutcher, La., defensive end Reshad Sterling turned down late overtures from LSU to stick with the Cougars. Houston absolutely loaded up along the offensive and defensive lines as Sheldon Rice and Carmello Brooks could be really good on defense in the coming years. Grade: B-

IOWA STATE

Ka’Mori Moore

FULL LIST: Iowa State's 2025 recruiting class Iowa State landed zero four-stars but coach Matt Campbell thrives getting players that fit his system and he’s taking the Cyclones to the Big 12 championship this weekend so something is sure working. November was good to Iowa State which landed former Oklahoma DL commit Ka’Mori Moore and OL Kuol Kuol, who is a project but will get coached up in Ames. Flipping massive OL Vaea Ikakoula late from Stanford give Iowa State great protection up front. Grade: C

KANSAS

David McComb

FULL LIST: Kansas' 2025 recruiting class It was a smaller class for Kansas with only 15 signees but there is talent at the top with some really solid skill players. Jaden Nickens, who’s coming to Kansas to play football and basketball, is an intriguing prospect who’s dealt with injuries. Quarterback David McComb could be special. Bryson Hayes was a late flip from Nebraska as the Jayhawks convinced him to stay home. Grade: C-

KANSAS STATE

Serious Stinyard

FULL LIST: Kansas State's 2025 recruiting class Kansas State only landed one four-star in its class but it was a massive one as Goodland, Kan., tight end Linkon Cure stuck with the Wildcats even after a heavy pursuit from Oregon and a late trip to Eugene. Cure is a game-changer type of talent and is a massive addition for Kansas State. Adding former West Virginia cornerback commit Serious Stinyard and three-star WR Larry Porter on signing day were nice bonuses as we all know the Wildcats can develop players beyond their star ranking. Grade: B

OKLAHOMA STATE

FULL LIST: Oklahoma State's 2025 recruiting class Coach Mike Gundy just endured his worst season ever dating back to 2005, fired both of his coordinators and despite having only one other losing season (his first) might be walking on thin ice himself. Never one to recruit off star ratings, the Cowboys had no four-star commitments. Still, some high three-stars, especially at the skill positions in RB DJ Dugar and wide receivers Royal Capell and Jaden Perez, give Oklahoma State something of a boost. Grade: B-

TCU

Chad Woodford

FULL LIST: TCU's 2025 recruiting class Part of TCU finishing No. 1 in the Big 12 was a little math since the Horned Frogs have a conference-high 31 prospects in their class but there are some impressive four-stars among the group. Four-star DE Chad Woodford could be a future star and No. 1 JUCO recruit Kelten Mickell was also a big addition. Four-star QB Adam Schobel bounced around a little in his recruitment but he could be the future behind center at TCU. Three-star WR Terry Shelton could be underrated. Grade: A

TEXAS TECH

Bryson Jones

UCF

Taevion Swint

FULL LIST: UCF's 2025 recruiting class Former coach Gus Malzahn ditched out on this recruiting class just days before signing day to become Florida State’s offensive coordinator. There was not a flock of players leaving but only 11 are in the class which is a very low number and makes the Knights No. 72 nationally. There is a significant amount of talent, though, as UCF has six four-stars in the class, the most in the conference despite the small sample size of the whole class. Running back Taevion Swint (who goes by Chick) and receivers Waden Charles and Santonyo Isaac are playmakers. Grade: B-

UTAH

Raycine Guillory (Photo by Cole Patterson/Rivals.com)

FULL LIST: Utah's 2025 recruiting class Four-star defensive end Karson Kaufusi could be the next big-time player on that side of the ball for Utah as he has speed, power and toughness off the edge and should fit Morgan Scalley’s defense perfectly. Landing four-star running back Raycine Guillory over Ole Miss was a big win for coach Kyle Whittingham even if his future is still not certain as retirement rumors swirl. Four-star linebacker Christian Thatcher is a tackling machine. There have been some rave reviews about QB Jamarian Ficklin, who had been committed to Texas State, so he could be a sleeper. Grade: A-

WEST VIRGINIA