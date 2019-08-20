The Cyclones are playing seven games in the friendly confines of Jack Trice Stadium this fall and will be hosting the state's top prospect for the 2021 class on two of those occasions.

Clear Creek Amana defensive end TJ Bollers has had an Iowa State offer since his freshman year, so he knows all about the coaching staff. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Bollers has seen his recruitment blow up since then, but says his first offer remains near the top of his board.

Since collecting his ISU offer as a freshman, Bollers has gone on to add Power-5 ones from California, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

In addition to putting him at the top of its in-state rankings for 2021, Rivals.com considers Bollers a four-star recruit and has assigned him a 5.8 rating.

