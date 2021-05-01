CycloneReport - More Cyclones earn NFL opportunities

AMES, Iowa –Four Iowa State football players received their chance to fight for NFL roster spots when mini camps begin.

The following Cyclones will enter NFL rookie camps after signing NFL free agent contracts: tight end Dylan Soehner (New Orleans Saints), defensive end JaQuan Bailey (Philadelphia Eagles), safety Lawrence White IV (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and wide receiver Landen Akers (Los Angeles Rams).

These seniors were among the winningest class in the history of Iowa State football, compiling a 32-19 record, appearing in four bowl games and winning 24 Big 12 regular-season games, the best four-year conference winning period in program history.

Soehner spent the majority of his Cyclone career as an unsung hero. The two-time honorable mention All-Big 12 selection was a member of ISU's outstanding tight end trio that led the nation in receptions (82), playing alongside All-American Charlie Kolar and All-Big 12 performer Chase Allen.

A native of Prairie Grove, Ark., Soehner was a key blocker in ISU's outstanding run game and recorded 18 catches for 205 yards in 2020. He was invited to a pair of postseason all-star games (East-West Shrine Bowl and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl) as well as the NFL Combine.

Bailey is one of the best defensive lineman in Iowa State history, earning First Team All-America accolades from the FWAA in 2020.

A native of Jacksonville, Fla., Bailey posted 38 tackles, 13.0 TFL and 7.0 sacks in 2020 to earn All-Big 12 First Team accolades. He ended his brilliant Cyclone career as the school's all-time leader in sacks (25.5) and TFL (44.5).

White IV was a model of stability for four years in the Cyclone secondary, earning 31 starts and recording 210 tackles in his career.

A native of Bakersfield, Calif., White IV was a two-time honorable mention All-Big 12 selection. He was fourth on the team in tackles in 2020 with 60.

Akers made the most out of his senior season, posting career highs in catches (16) and receiving yards (269). The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native averaged 14.9 yards per reception and recorded his first career touchdown in his final home game vs. West Virginia.