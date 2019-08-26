Although they weren't able to secure him for a camp visit over the summer, Iowa State hopes to land an offered Missouri offensive line prospect for a game day trip this fall.

Jackson junior Connor Tollison earned his Power-5 offer of any kind from the Cyclones on July 26th after impressing coaches on tape last season and in person this summer.

According to the 6-foot-5, 285-pound Tollison, members of head coach Matt Campbell’s staff said he reaffirmed what they saw during his sophomore season highlights.

In addition to offers from I-State and Southeast Missouri State, Tollison said he’s received the most interest from Baylor, Nebraska, Missouri and Cincinnati. The big man camped over the summer at Baylor and Missouri.

