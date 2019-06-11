It's been a busy few weeks for a Missouri prep offensive tackle who is starting to get more recognition from around the Midwest.

The most recent of three Power-5 offers for Columbia Tolton Catholic rising senior Monroe Mills is Iowa State, which extended an offer following Saturday’s Big Man Camp in Ames.

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Mills has now collected P5 offers from ISU, Illinois and Kansas in recent weeks. Rutgers had also offered earlier in the recruiting process. Mills is a three-star recruit with a 5.5 Rivals rating and is considered the 22nd overall prospect in Missouri for the 2020 class.

Mills has taken a pair of trips to I-State over the past several months, attending a game in October and following that up with a Junior Day stop in the winter. He said those experiences have given him a good handle on the program.

