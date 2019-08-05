One of the newest members of Iowa State's coaching staff recently became the first to extend an offer to a Minnesota tight end in the 2021 class. As a result, the Cyclones will host the recruit on a visit later this month.

Delano rising junior Trey Longstreet said the Cyclones got involved earlier this summer and that all led up to his receiving an offer a few weeks ago from assistant director of scouting Josh Rosenthal, The new ISU staffer coached Longstreet's older brother for four years at St. Thomas (Minn.).

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound Longstreet, a multi-sport athlete who also stars on the basketball team at his high school, said coaches like everything he brings to the table at his position.

Longstreet said he knows a little about the program from a couple of connections to 2020 recruits. He's talked to Minneapolis Minnehaha Academy’s Craig McDonald, who he has played against. Longstreet said his dad and quarterback commit Aidan Bouman’s father are also acquaintances.

For more on Longstreet's first scholarship offer, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.