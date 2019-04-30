High school sophomores can't have much contact with college coaches until September, so an unofficial visit earlier this month gave a Minnesota offensive tackle prospect a good glimpse into the program that became the first to offer him in January.

Edina sophomore Bastian Swinney says he and his grandfather got a better look at how the Cyclones are preparing for the upcoming season during a spring scrimmage.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Swinney, whose lone offer is from I-State, also has gotten interest from Power-5 programs such as Iowa, Kansas State and Minnesota.

As he reflects back upon the April 6th visit, Swinney said he has an even more favorable opinion of the program that was the first to extend him an offer.

