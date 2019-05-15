Given the steady contact they've maintained this spring with him this spring, it's safe to presume that Iowa State has made a 2020 defensive line prospect from Michigan a priority.

Dearborn three-star junior Ali Saad made a huge impression on the staff in Ames with a standout 2018 season and impressive Hudl tape. The attention he’s received as a result shows how serious the staff is in signing him.

In addition to ISU, Saad has secured P5 offers from the likes of Boston College, Indiana, Missouri, Northwestern and Rutgers. Rivals has assigned him a 5.5 rating.

He said the Cyclones currently stand out to him for a number of reasons.

