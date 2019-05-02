With one Power-5 offer from Iowa State to go along with several in the G5 ranks, a Michigan three-star prep cornerback said he needs to get down to Ames for an unofficial visit in the coming months.

River Rouge (Mich.) junior David Carter has one Power-5 offer from the Cyclones to go along with 11 others in the G5 ranks. He said one coach in particular at ISU has been in contact with him a lot.

Carter is a three-star prospect with a 5.5 Rivals rating. In addition to ISU, his G5 offers include Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Northern Illinois, Ohio and Western Michigan.

Carter’s next opportunity to shine in front of McDonald should come at a showcase in Michigan next week, but says he’s also looking to visit for one of the Cyclones’ camps in June.

