After making it to Iowa State in the spring, a Michigan recruit in the 2020 class won't be able to make it back for a home game this fall and is now focused on next year.

Southfield standout athlete Anthony Romphf said he remains in contact with his lead recruiter off of the Cyclone coaching staff.

The 6-foot-0, 175-pound Romphf, who is listed in the Rivals database as a quarterback, is likely being pegged to play on the opposite side of the ball in Ames.

Romphf, who did make it to I-State last spring for an unofficial visit while with the Rising Star Bus Tour, also has Power-5 offers from Indiana and Pittsburgh to go along with several G5 programs in the MAC.

