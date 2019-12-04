A long-time Iowa State defensive back commit was dealt a tough blow in the weeks leading up to his senior year, as he was ruled ineligible due to an administrative ruling. But the future Cyclone made the most of 2019 by becoming an extra coach on the sideline.

Minnehaha Academy standout Craig McDonald was forced to sit out his entire senior year after a ruling by the Minnesota State High School League. Student-athletes are limited to 12 semesters of competition between seventh and 12th grade and McDonald, who had originally started school when he was four, repeated the eighth grade.

I-State coaches stuck by McDonald during the appeals processes that spanned the spring and summer months.

McDonald, who chose the Cyclones over Power-5 offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin, is being pegged to play the safety position in Ames. As a future quarterback of the secondary, McDonald spent time learning about opposing offenses.

For more on McDonald's senior season and his anticipation of becoming a Cyclone, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.