CycloneReport - McDonald's Nuggets: New transfer rule, Bryce McGowens decommits

The year 2020 has been a crazy one. Things are about to get even crazier in the world of college basketball over the next year or so with some of the recent rules changes in the sport.

Let’s start with the long-anticipated update to the transfer rule. We’re still a few months away from it being official, but it looks like college basketball players will be able to transfer schools one time without having to sit out a year when the rule passes in January. College basketball coaches have already started adjusting to the idea of losing a couple players every year to transfer, but now you could see a different level of movement.

My prediction is the number of transfers every year won’t change too much. Where it could have the biggest impact is with higher-profile players deciding to find a better situation. There is no longer the obstacle of sitting out a year to keep players in place. College coaches will not only have to recruit the top high school prospects to their programs but they will also have to convince their own players to stick around, which, hopefully, leads to more honesty in the initial recruiting process.

Another ruling from this week is that - like athletes in spring and fall sports - college basketball players will get a free year of eligibility. Where this could get really crazy is with roster management. If players decide to stick around and take advantage of the extra year it would mean schools could technically go over the scholarship limit of 13, but it also means it gets harder to keep everyone on your roster happy with playing time. That could make that transfer rule even more interesting.

In the past, I know there were college programs that loved the idea of taking a couple transfers every year because it meant there would be two players on the roster you don’t have to worry about keeping happy with playing time every game. Roster management skills from coaches will certainly be put to the test over the next couple years.