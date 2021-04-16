CycloneReport - McDonald's Nuggets: Latest on top available 2021 prospects

In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, Dan McDonald discusses the latest on the top available prospects in the 2021 class and names the Transfer of the Week and the 2021 and 2022 Commits of the Week.

Let’s do a quick update on where things stand with the top seven available prospects in the 2021 Rivals150.

Starting at No. 1, Chet Holmgren has been considered a Gonzaga lean for a while now. This season did nothing to change that stance. Could new Minnesota coach Ben Johnson convince the Gopher legacy to stay home? It’s unlikely, but don’t rule it out. It probably wouldn’t be wise to rule out the G League either.

Jaden Hardy previously put out a top 12 of Arizona, Arizona State, Georgetown, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan, Oregon, Texas Tech and UCLA. However, the best bet would be on him playing in the G League next season.

For a while, Duke was trending heavily for Patrick Baldwin Jr., but that momentum now seems like it’s shifted toward the idea of staying home to play for his dad at UW-Milwaukee.

Baylor, Florida State and Georgia have been in the mix for Michael Foster, but he’s another one likely headed to the G League.

Efton Reid had been planning to announce his decision on Thursday, but he ended up postponing his announcement. Florida State, LSU, Ohio State and Pittsburgh are the finalists in his recruitment.

Ty Ty Washington recently added an offer from Kentucky, which shook up an already heated recruitment. He’s planning to announce a top five this weekend. Auburn is another program likely to make the cut for the former Creighton commit. Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas, Texas Tech and UCLA are also involved.

After a strong senior season at IMG, look for former Texas signee Tamar Bates to be a highly recruited wing going forward. Since opening up his recruitment, he’s heard from Gonzaga, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Washington, along with several others. Marquette will also likely be a factor with Shaka Smart at the helm.