Matt Campbell media teleconference transcript (part one)
Opening Comments:“I hope everybody is well and safe. I know the last time we had an opportunity to talk or be together, what we’ve been through and going through, it’s been challenging for everybod...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news