Nearly three months after heading to Ames for a basketball game, an in-state defensive prospect returned for an unofficial visit to get a better feel for the Cyclones' program.

Fremont Mills rising junior Seth Malcom, who also visited Iowa State for a Junior Day on March 9th, was back in town with his parents for a visit even more in-depth.

The 6-foot-3, 188-pound Malcom, who has offers from Iowa State and Nebraska, to go with interest from Iowa and Kansas State, has emerged as a key early target for the coaching staff.

A two-way star in the small school ranks, Malcom racked up 1,202 yards and 25 touchdowns on 106 carries as a running back while leading his team with 101 tackles and 18 tackles-for-loss.

