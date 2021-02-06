Schools around the country are recruiting 2023 safety Rahmir Stewart and he is starting to focus on a handful of programs. The Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute Charter School announced a top 14 on Friday night and he has a roadmap for how he wants his recruitment to play out.

“West Virginia, Penn State, LSU, Alabama, Iowa State, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Florida, Oklahoma, Auburn, and USC are my top 14,” Stewart said. “I’m just trying to focus and learn more about them and take visits.

“I talk to coach Terry from Penn State, coach Oz from Tennessee, coach Elijah from Texas A&M, and coach Tino from Alabama a lot,” he said. “So far the relationship are great and I like them all a lot.

"I haven’t visited those schools yet but me and my teammate Enai White plan on taking visits when everything opens back up,” said Stewart. “I want to see Alabama, Penn State, and LSU. I also want to visit Clemson and Ohio State even though they have offered me yet."