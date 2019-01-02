Still in search of a safety to add to the 2019 recruiting class, Iowa State has emerged as one of three Power-5 programs for a senior defensive back from Louisiana.

Hammond senior defensive back Tyrone Lewis said the Cyclones are one of the schools that came in late and stand to get a visit from him later this month.



The 6-foot-0, 190-pound Lewis, a three-star prospect with a 5.5 Rivals rating and the 33rd overall prospect in Louisiana for 2019, has at certain stages of his recruitment had P5 offers from the likes of Arkansas, Florida, ISU, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Utah.



As for the Cyclones’ interest, Lewis said he became a target in November when defensive coordinator and safeties coach Jon Heacock reached out.



