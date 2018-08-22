An Iowa State linebacker commit in the 2019 class remains strong with the program and says he's looking forward to making an impact on next year's defense.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines standout defender Aric Horne said he continues to hear frequently from a pair of coaches in Ames.

At the time of his commitment, Horne also had a Power-5 offer from Rutgers to go along with several G5 schools such as Colorado State, Kent State, Middle Tennessee State, South Florida, Southern Miss and Toledo and UCF. He is a three-star recruit with a 5.5 Rivals rating.

Just as he was in June, Horne said he’s excited to join a unit in ISU that will be without the services of Willie Harvey starting in 2019.

For more on how Horne's offseason has gone and what he has planned official visit-wise, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential board.



