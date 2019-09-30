@cyclonereport

A big fourth quarter wasn't enough for Iowa State to climb out of the hole it dug for itself in the first three as the Cyclones lost at Baylor, 23-21, in Saturday's Big 12 football opener for both teams in Waco, Tex.

The Bears' John Mayers kicked a 38-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in the game for the win. That was after ISU had scored 21 straight fourth-quarter points to erase a 20-0 deficit.

The Cyclones are now 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference. I-State hosts TCU next Saturday in an 11:00 AM kickoff in Ames.

With on-the-field temperatures soaring well over 100 degrees in the sun, Iowa State wilted in the Central Texas heat until coming alive late.

A three-yard touchdown run by Johnnie Lang early in the fourth quarter got ISU on the board and within two scores at 20-7. The Cyclones scored on their next two possessions as well with Brock Purdy passing 12 yards to Lang for the second TD with 7:24 to play and Charlie Kolar hauling in a 20-yard Purdy pass at the 3:45 mark. Connor Assalley's PAT kick put I-State ahead, 21-20, but Baylor still had nearly four minutes to work with.

The Bears drove into position for Mayers to make his first field goal ever. He had missed earlier against the Cyclones and also had one previous miss coming into the game. But his kick with the game on the line was right down the middle and put Iowa State behind with less than 30 seconds to play.

A strip sack fumble ended Iowa State's last desperate gasp and clinched the win for Baylor.

The game was scoreless until Baylor scored a touchdown in the final minute of the first half. The Bears scored twice more in the third quarter, with one failed PAT, to run their lead to 20-0.

Purdy completed 27-of-42 passes for 342 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Deshaunte Jones had seven receptions for 77 yards and Kolar caught five balls for 72 yards. Lang led an anemic ISU rushing attack with just 35 yards.

Linebacker O'Rien Vance was Iowa State's defensive standout with 10 tackles, including two QB sacks, and three additional QB hurries. For the third time in four games this season, the Cyclone defense failed to come up with a takeaway.