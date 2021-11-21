Kunc provides spark off bench in Cyclones' blowout win over Tigers

Forward Jaz Kunc was the spark off the bench Sunday afternoon his team needed on Sunday evening, scoring 15 of the game’s 17 points midway through the first half to get Iowa State rolling in an 84-47 blowout victory over Grambling State.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger’s head coaching tenure in Ames is now off to a 4-0 start heading into the NIT Season Tip-Off later this week in New York.

Kunc went on to score a game-high 21 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting performance from the field. Five of those were from 3-point range and he also added a pair of free throws. He added seven rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes of action.

Tristan Enaruna started and contributed 15 points and nine rebounds. Tyrese Hunter and Tre Jackson each chipped in with 12 points, while Caleb Grill added 10.

One game after a dismal 1-of-20 shooting night from 3-point range, ISU was 13-of-25 from beyond the arc. It was 29-of-63 (46 percent) from the field.

With George Conditt’s 10 rebounds leading the way, the Cyclones owned a decisive 46-22 edge on the boards. ISU grabbed 17 offensive rebounds to GSU’s four.

The Cyclones staggered out of the gate early against the winless Tigers, as leading scorer Izaiah Brockington dealt with early foul trouble that would keep him scoreless in the first half. He would finish with just three points and didn’t make a shot from the field.

T.J. Otzelberger’s squad trailed 15-12 with 12:16 left in the first half until the Washington State transfer Kunc knocked down a 3-pointer. He followed with 12 more points for Iowa State. Kunc’s outburst came in a span of just more than three minutes of play and got ISU on track.

Enaruna’s dunk with 30 seconds left in the half pushed the Cyclones’ lead to 49-25 heading into the locker room.

I-State faces Xavier on Wednesday afternoon in a neutral court game in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday.