Senior forward Jaz Kunc tied a career-high with 21 points on Sunday evening to lead 20th-ranked Iowa State past McNeese 77-40 at Hilton Coliseum.

The former Washington State transfer connected on 8-of-12 shots from the field, including 3-of-5 from 3-point territory, to match a performance from early in the 2021-22 campaign against Grambling State.

Another transfer on the Cyclones’ roster, Jaren Holmes, recovered from a rough showing in Thursday’s Cy-Hawk game to contribute 17 points. He was 6-of-10 from the field and made two of his three attempts from 3-point territory.

Senior guard Gabe Kalscheur earned his first start of the season, filling in for an ill Caleb Grill, and scored in double figures for the second-consecutive game, contributing 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting.

Iowa State forced 30 McNeese turnovers and turned nine steals into a decisive 36-9 edge in points off turnovers.

After a hot start to the game, Kunc scored the Cyclones’ first five points of the second half during a 7-0 run that extended the lead to 40-24. It forced a McNeese timeout with 17:27 left to play.

Tamin Lipsey added a layup coming out of the timeout and Iowa State opened up its largest lead of the game to that point, 42-24. The Cowboys committed five turnovers in the opening 4 ½ minutes of the half, as the Cyclones pulled away.

McNeese’s scoreless streak continued as Kunc knocked down a 3-pointer for the Cyclones to extend the advantage to 45-24 with 14:54 remaining. Turnovers plagued the Cowboys, who took (and missed) just four shots while committing 10 turnovers in the opening 7 ½ minutes of the second half.

Roberts Berze’s 3-pointer at the 11:20 mark broke McNeese’s scoreless streak, but the damage was done as the visiting team trailed 48-27.

Four minutes later, Holmes continued his hot shooting with a 3-pointer to put the Cyclones 58-31. Although Caleb Grill missed the game with an illness, they still made eight from deep during the game, their largest total since the win over #1 North Carolina.

Just three days after a rough night in Iowa City, the Cyclones got off to a fast start against McNeese behind seven straight points by Kunc to open the game. The Cowboys responded with six straight points, but Hason Ward’s dunk at the 12:32 mark put Iowa State on top 14-8 ahead of a media timeout.

I-State used an eight-point flurry later in the half to take a 22-11 with 7:52 left in the half. Holmes started it with a 3-point play and Kalscheur capped the run with his second 3-pointer of the game. The Cyclones knocked down five of seven shots from the field over a 3 ½-minute stretch.

Although the Cyclones shot well during the first half, McNeese managed to get back to within 28-22 with 3:21 left in the half. Kunc, Jones and Holmes each committed turnovers over a two-minute stretch, as the Cowboys pulled closer.

Iowa State went into the intermission with a 33-24 lead following a 3-point play by Holmes. Nine first-half points by the grad transfer guard were a welcome sight for a coaching staff that saw its leading scoring limited to just seven points on Thursday night.

With final exams on the menu for this week, the Cyclones will enjoy seven days off before returning to action next Sunday against Western Michigan. The non-conference game will also mark the return to action for Georgetown transfer forward Tre King.