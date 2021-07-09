KU transfer Enaruna assuming early leadership role
Although things didn’t work out the way he had envisioned after signing with Kansas as a four-star talent out of high school, Tristan Enaruna said he was able to take away several positive experien...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news