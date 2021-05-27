Kickoff Times Set For Iowa State Football Non-Conference Games

AMES, Iowa – The Big 12 Conference today announced kickoff times and television broadcast assignments for Iowa State football non-conference games, as well as a date change for the Iowa State-TCU game.

Iowa State’s season-opener vs. UNI (Sept. 4) at Jack Trice Stadium will be a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The following week (Sept. 11) will also be a 2:30 p.m. CT start, as Iowa State plays host to Iowa in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series on ABC.

Iowa State travels to UNLV on Sept. 18 to face the Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. The game will kickoff at 9:30 p.m. CT on the CBS Sports Network.

The Iowa State-TCU game originally scheduled for Nov. 27 at Jack Trice Stadium is now slated for the Friday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 26). Kickoff time will be either 3 or 3:30 p.m. CT on Fox or FS1.

Iowa State returns 19 starters and 10 players who have earned first or second team All-Big 12 recognition a total of 18 times from last year’s team that tied a school record for overall wins (9), broke the school mark for conference victories (8) and won the school’s first-ever New Year’s Six Bowl (Oregon, 34-17).

Among Iowa State’s top returners are the reigning Big 12 Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year from 2020 in running back Breece Hall and linebacker Mike Rose.

Iowa State’s 24 Big 12 wins since 2017 is the second-most in the league during that span.





2021 Iowa State Football Schedule

Sept. 4 UNI (Big 12 Now on ESPN+) – 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 %IOWA (ABC) – 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 at UNLV (CBS Sports Network) – 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 *at Baylor – TBA

Oct. 2 *KANSAS – TBA

Oct. 16 *at Kansas State – TBA

Oct. 23 *OKLAHOMA STATE – TBA

Oct. 30 *at West Virginia – TBA

Nov. 6 *TEXAS – TBA

Nov. 13 *at Texas Tech – TBA

Nov. 20 *at Oklahoma – TBA

Nov. 26 *TCU (Fox or FS1) – 3 or 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 4 &at Big 12 Championship

*Big 12 Conference game

%Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series

&Arlington, Texas