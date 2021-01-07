CycloneReport - KC's Doss likes how Cyclone receivers operate

KC's Doss likes how Cyclone receivers operate
A sophomore wide receiver in Kansas City (Mo.) put up big numbers as a high school sophomore and has already picked up four Power-5 offers from the area, with Iowa State being one of those.
Raymore-Peculiar Class of 2023 standout Jaidyn Doss said his interest from the Cyclones picked up gradually during a breakout year on varsity.
“I just saw them following me on Twitter close to the end of the season,” said Doss, who also has early offers from Kansas and Missouri. “Coach Nate (Scheelhaase) liked my film and that’s how it all began. He said the coaching staff liked my speed and how I work in the open field. Any offer is good to me, but it was like a really big one for me to get from Iowa State.”
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Doss helped Ray-Pec to a 12-2 record and first Class 6A championship in school history this fall, catching 46 passes for 976 yards and seven touchdowns. He was also a threat out of the backfield, as he rushed 29 times for 267 yards and another three scores.
After a great call with @CoachNateISU I am blessed to have received an offer from Iowa State! @SWiltfong247 @AllenTrieu @JoshHelmholdt @810VCombine pic.twitter.com/jPEFmom9IT— Jaidyn Doss (@JaidynDoss) December 1, 2020
He said recruiters have liked the versatility he’s displayed early in his prep career.
“I’ve been playing in the slot, on the outside and at running back,” Doss said. “Coaches say I have pretty good vision, speed and movement.”
Even before he secured an offer from the Cyclones, Doss said he was familiar with them because of a connection with a former student-athlete in Ames.
“I think it’s a good football program,” he said. “I saw them play a couple times, because my friend’s brother (Scott Schaffner) was watching a game and he went to Iowa State. I like how they play from my position standpoint. Their receivers are good run blockers and run their routes really good to get open. That’s what I really need to work on.”
Doss, who said he would like to see I-State once campuses are reopened for school-sponsored visits, has only caught a few glimpses on his phone for now.
“I’ve seen a picture online when I searched up Iowa State, but that’s really it,” he said. “I haven’t been up there yet, but would like to. It’s pretty decent looking and I like the scenery.”