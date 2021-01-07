CycloneReport - KC's Doss likes how Cyclone receivers operate

A sophomore wide receiver in Kansas City (Mo.) put up big numbers as a high school sophomore and has already picked up four Power-5 offers from the area, with Iowa State being one of those.

Raymore-Peculiar Class of 2023 standout Jaidyn Doss said his interest from the Cyclones picked up gradually during a breakout year on varsity.

“I just saw them following me on Twitter close to the end of the season,” said Doss, who also has early offers from Kansas and Missouri. “Coach Nate (Scheelhaase) liked my film and that’s how it all began. He said the coaching staff liked my speed and how I work in the open field. Any offer is good to me, but it was like a really big one for me to get from Iowa State.”

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Doss helped Ray-Pec to a 12-2 record and first Class 6A championship in school history this fall, catching 46 passes for 976 yards and seven touchdowns. He was also a threat out of the backfield, as he rushed 29 times for 267 yards and another three scores.