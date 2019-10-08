A Missouri wide receiver with three Power-5 offers to date said he continues to be high on the Cyclones after a recent visit in September.

Park Hill junior Jaylin Noel has had a Cyclone offer since he turned heads during a camp visit to Ames in June. He said members of head coach Matt Campbell’s staff have remained active in their pursuit.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Noel was most recently on campus during the Iowa game, and says he’s been impressed with the offense’s ability to air it out.

Noel, who also has Power-5 offers from Kansas State and Minnesota, said he is considering future trips to ISU in the coming months.

