Iowa State is one of three Power-5 programs that is heavily recruiting a three-star offensive lineman considered one of the best prospects in Kansas for the Class of 2020.

Emporia junior Hayden Pauls got plenty of face time from the Cyclone coaching staff last week, visiting with them in-school on Tuesday before having lunch with some staffers on Thursday in Ames.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound standout from Emporia (Kan.) has been a target of several Power-5 programs from the Midwest and currently holds offers from ISU, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Purdue. He said ISU, Kansas State and Minnesota have shown the most interest.

Pauls, whose Emporia team fell to ISU signee Breece Hall’s Wichita Northwest team in the second round at state last fall, is considered the third-best overall recruit in Kansas’ 2020 class and the 52nd-ranked offensive tackle nationally.

For more on the Cyclones' interest in Pauls and when he could be headed back to ISU on a visit, check out a detailed story at ISU Confidential.