A Kansas City (Mo.) defensive back rates highly for the Cyclones in their pursuit of 2020 talent from the Midwest and took an unofficial visit last Sunday.

Raytown junior Dontae Manning visited Ames on Sunday while the Cyclones were preparing to play in the Alamo Bowl and recapped an intensive day.

Perhaps the biggest highlight was the workout itself, as the 6-foot-0, 180-pound Manning said it reminded him of what his team does locally.

Manning is a three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating. He is considered the 13th overall prospect in Missouri for 2020 and the 43rd cornerback nationally. He also has a Power-5 offer from Virginia Tech.

