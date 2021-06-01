June a pivotal month for Iowa State's recruiting efforts

Already a busy month for college football programs during traditional recruiting cycles, the month of June will be bigger than ever for Iowa State’s recruiting efforts in 2021.

The NCAA’s Covid-19 dead period which lasted nearly 15 months was finally lifted on Tuesday morning and campuses are once again open for prospects.

Beginning with this afternoon’s first of four prospect camps for high schoolers, Matt Campbell and his coaching staff will have football recruits on campus for much of the entire month. That includes camps, official visits and unofficial visits. Thanks to their ability to, once again, evaluate prospects in-person, the staff will extend scholarship offers in the Classes of 2022, 2023, and beyond.

Priority recruits at nearly every position are booked for official visits the first three weekends in June, a luxury that wasn’t afforded to programs and recruits in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

All four of the Cyclones’ football commits, Jacob Imming, Rocco Becht, Carson Willich and Will McLaughlin, will be on campus this weekend, as the staff is set to host as many as 15 recruits for official visits. It will be a month unlike any other in the recent history of Iowa State football.

Another sign that the profile of Campbell’s program is on the rise, is that the Cyclones will host a pair of four-star prospects on the opening weekend of official visits. Tight end Micah Riley-Ducker and wide receiver Gregory Gaines have announced plans to visit Ames. ISU’s top priorities at running back (Kaleb Johnson) and offensive line (Deylin Hasert) will also be in town.

We’ll have much more on each official visit weekend in the final days leading up to each, but let’s start with the prospect camps. High schoolers from all over the Midwest will be in Ames starting this afternoon. Prospect camps will be held on today, tomorrow, June 8th and June 9th. These camps have been valuable opportunities for the staff to evaluate talent, especially in the future classes. Offers will be extended by Campbell on-site.

A few recruits with Power-5 offers from other programs are on the staff’s radar for early camps, including OL Kale Krogh (Minnesota), WR Dakotah Mayo (Kansas), TE Corey Phillips (Kansas). Several others are getting FBS looks.

There is no doubt the month of June will go a long way in determining the ultimate success of ISU’s 2022 recruiting class. It will also lay the foundation for classes beyond 2022.

