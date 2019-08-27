To say that Iowa State is losing a lot from its interior defensive line in 2020 would be an understatement, and the coaching staff is taking measures to ease the burden by recruiting a Kansas JUCO prospect.

The Cyclones are zeroing in on Hutchinson sophomore Latrell Bankston, offering the big man earlier this month and scheduling an official visit for September.

At 6-foot-1 and 295 pounds, the sophomore certainly fits the description of interior linemen the Cyclones have sought during Matt Campbell’s tenure as head coach and the move to a three-man front.

In addition to his ISU offer, Bankston has Power-5 ones from Arizona, Louisville and Oregon State. Boise State is also making a push as a G5 program and will get an official visit from him during November.

For more on Bankston's thoughts on the Cyclones' emergence in his recruitment, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.