Replacing veteran defensive end JaQuan Bailey will be a daunting task for the Cyclones in 2020 and the coaching staff could look to help fill the void from the JUCO ranks.

Garden City (Kan.) sophomore Ali Gaye added a Cyclone offer earlier this week following a chat with assistant coach Alex Golesh.



The 6-foot-7, 270-pound defender has transferred to Garden City after competing at Arizona Western during the 2018 season. He tallied eight tackles for the Matadors while playing in 11 games, but the University opted to shutter its football program following the season.

In addition to I-State, Gaye has offers from Kansas State and Minnesota. He said Nebraska is also expressing interest.

