An Iowa City Class of 2021 prospect with an offer from the Cyclones will make the trip to Ames this Saturday for the CyHawk game.

West High quarterback Marcus Morgan, who earned an offer from the Cyclones this past April, said he’s looking forward to what will be his third stop in Ames.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Morgan said he’s steadily built some strong connections to members of the Iowa State staff. He visited for a Junior Day in March, attending a basketball game and getting campus tour. Morgan followed that up with a Saturday Night Lights camp visit in June.

Through two games of his junior season, Morgan has completed 22-of-44 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns to three interceptions. He’s played a small role on defense, posting 2.5 tackles. In addition to his ISU offer, Morgan said he’s received interest from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Miami (Ohio), Northern Iowa and South Dakota State.

