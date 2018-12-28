A running back on the east coast is drawing offers from Power-5 schools after a solid sophomore season and the latest to come his way is from Iowa State.

The Cyclones extended an offer to Montvale (NJ) St. Joseph's Prep standout Audric Estime earlier this month after visiting the prospect at school.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore rushed 115 times for 596 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also adding one score through the air, in a time share with two other backs.

It was enough for P5 programs such as Boston College, Maryland, Nebraska and Rutgers to step up with offers prior to I-State.

