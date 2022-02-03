January enrollee actual height & weight vs. Rivals profiles
Iowa State updated its roster earlier this week and included all of the newcomers to the program. Updated heights and weights were shared for the incoming freshmen and transfers. Let's take a look ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news