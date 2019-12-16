A disappointing end to his high school career didn't get an Iowa State wide receiver commit down, as he persevered through the adversity and now looks forward to signing with the program on Wednesday.

Cibolo (Texas) Steele Daniel Jackson posted a huge junior campaign with 66 passes for 1,044 yards and eight touchdowns, but the aftereffects of a car accident cost him all but one game as a senior. It was a disappointing turn of events for the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Jackson, who invested a lot of time over the spring and summer months to improving his game.

Jackson, who caught five passes for 43 yards against Austin Westlake in the first round of the playoffs, said his football focus is now on officially becoming a Cyclone in two days.

A three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating, Jackson is considered the 80th overall prospect in the Lone Star State and 96th wide receiver nationally. At the time of his commitment this past July, he had Power-5 offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, TCU, Texas Tech and Utah.

