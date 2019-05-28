Since becoming one of his first Power-5 offers late last year, Iowa State has continued to rank favorably with an east coast running back in the 2021 class.

Montvale (NJ) St. Joseph’s junior Audric Estime said he’s developing a strong bond with the Cyclones after they offered him in December during a visit to his high school.

In addition to ISU, Estime has Power-5 offers from Boston College, Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound prospect rushed for 596 yards and 10 touchdowns on 115 carries during his sophomore year, splitting carries with a pair of other backs.

