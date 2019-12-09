@cyclonereport

Ten days and 1,500 miles separated Iowa State's two games with Seton Hall and the Cyclones gained a split with the 16th-ranked Pirates with a 76-66 win Sunday night in Hilton Coliseum.

ISU had lost to Seton Hall, 84-76, in the Battle for Atlantis fifth-place game in the Bahamas back on Nov. 29. In a scheduling quirk, the two teams squared off again a week and a half later. The Cyclones had one game (a win over UMKC) in the interim while for the Pirates, it meant back-to-back games against I-State.

Sophomore big man George Conditt had 17 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots in just 19 minutes of action to pace Iowa State in its rematch win over SHU. Rasir Bolton and Tyrese Haliburton also scored 17 points for the Cyclones, who overcame a chilly offensive start that produced just 14 points in the first 15 minutes of the game.

But the ISU attack came alive late in the first half with 14 points over the final five minutes before intermission. Iowa State led, 28-26, at halftime, and built the lead to eight, 36-28, on a Solomon Young bucket with 17 1/2 minutes left in the game.

Seton Hall recovered and led briefly midway through the second half. The Pirates' last lead, 50-49, came with about 8 1/2 to play. A six-point spurt by I-State capped by a Haliburton basket made it 55-50 ISU with 5:30 remaining.

Iowa State grew its lead to nine, 62-53, on a Haliburton three-pointer with 2:30 to go. It first led by ten on Bolton free throws with just under a minute to go.

