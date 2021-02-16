CycloneReport - ISU's Big 12 losing streak continues in Stillwater

Iowa State managed to claw to within six points of Oklahoma State following the under-12 media timeout, but could not get any closer and dropped another conference game on Tuesday afternoon.

Once again, the Cyclones struggled to execute down the stretch and was held scoreless for the final 5:57 of regulation. That allowed the Cowboys to score the final nine points of the game and roll to a 76-58 victory.

The loss dropped ISU to 2-15 overall and Steve Prohm's team has now lost all 12 conference games this winter.

The Cyclones were led in scoring by Jalen Coleman-Lands, who hit 5-of-11 shots from the field and was 3-of-9 from beyond the 3-point arc on his way to 17 points. Rasir Bolton chipped in with 15 points and six rebounds, but finished with a 2:3 assist-to-turnover margin.

As a team, ISU struggled to make shots against the Cowboys, hitting just 33-percent from the field and 6-of-23 from 3-point land. It was outrebounded by the home team, 39-31. Turnovers also continued to be an issue for the Cyclones, who committed 17 on Tuesday, and that led to OSU owning a decisive 26-10 edge in points-off-turnovers.

After not facing OSU fab freshman Cade Cunningham in the first contest in Ames, the potential future #1 pick in the NBA Draft scored a game-high 21 points to go along with seven assists and three steals. Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe, another freshman, chipped in with 19 points and a game-high eight rebounds.

The Cyclones are back in action on Saturday afternoon, returning home to face Oklahoma at 5 p.m.