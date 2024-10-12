ISU's 2025 class gets even better with addition of Toure

The Cyclone offense posted another solid performance in Morgantown, approaching 400 total yards and getting another
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell discusses his team's win over the Mountaineers, Rocco Becht's big night.
In the tunnel outside his team's locker room, the Cyclones' head coach spoke on a 28-16 victory over West Virginia that
Iowa State starting linebacker Kooper Ebel and leading rusher Carson Hansen stepped to the podium in the minutes that
The Cyclones' second-year starting quarterback stepped to the podium following a 12-point victory over the Mountaineers
The Cyclone offense posted another solid performance in Morgantown, approaching 400 total yards and getting another
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell discusses his team's win over the Mountaineers, Rocco Becht's big night.
In the tunnel outside his team's locker room, the Cyclones' head coach spoke on a 28-16 victory over West Virginia that