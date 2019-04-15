When he is formally evaluated by Rivals in the near-future, a southeast Iowa offensive lineman who recently picked up his first two offers from Power-5 programs, figures to rate pretty highly.

Mount Pleasant Class of 2021 standout Henry Lutovsky picked up his second offer of the process during a recent unofficial visit to Ames, saying he had a feeling that good things were in store when he made the trek north.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Lutovsky, who also has an offer from Missouri, said the entire staff made quite an impression on him throughout the day.

The high school sophomore said he is planning to return to Iowa State in the very near future.

For more on the early stages of Lutovsky's recruiting, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.



