ISU portal class grows by one with ex-Tulsa DE's commitment

Dealing with a bit of attrition from JR Singleton's graduation and the loss of some other defensive linemen in the transfer portal, Iowa State on Saturday earned a commitment from a G5 transfer.

Former Tulsa defensive end Vontroy Malone announced a commitment on social media following an official visit to Ames.

He's the fifth known portal addition for 2025 and joins ex-UNI standout Cannon Butler as defensive line additions.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Malone finished with 23 tackles and 17 quarterback pressures while playing 411 snaps across 12 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2024. He was one of the Golden Hurricanes' highest-graded defensive players, earning a 71.5 overall mark. His 85.4 tackling grade was the second-best on the team.