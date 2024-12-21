ISU portal class grows by one with ex-Tulsa DE's commitment

Dealing with a bit of attrition from JR Singleton's graduation and the loss of some other defensive linemen in the transfer portal, Iowa State on Saturday earned a commitment from a G5 transfer.
Former Tulsa defensive end Vontroy Malone announced a commitment on social media following an official visit to Ames.
He's the fifth known portal addition for 2025 and joins ex-UNI standout Cannon Butler as defensive line additions.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Malone finished with 23 tackles and 17 quarterback pressures while playing 411 snaps across 12 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2024. He was one of the Golden Hurricanes' highest-graded defensive players, earning a 71.5 overall mark. His 85.4 tackling grade was the second-best on the team.
In his first full season at the college level, Malone played 467 snaps across 12 games.
He signed with Tulsa in the 2022 class out of Clute (Texas) Brazoswood High School.
Malone and Butler give the Cyclones a bit of experienced relief following the loss of Singleton and both Tyler Onyedim and Kenard Snyder.