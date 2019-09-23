With a pair of seniors playing big roles in the interior of Iowa State's defensive line, the coaching staff is already making preparations for the 2020 season after Ray Lima and Jamahl Johnson have moved on.

Hutchinson (Kan.) JUCO transfer Latrell Bankston took an official visit to ISU over the weekend and said the program made a big move up a list that currently includes 20 offers.

A 6-foot-1, 295-pound defensive tackle, Bankston is considered the 49th JUCO player nationally in the 2020 class. Rivals has him listed as a three-star recruit with a 5.5 rating. In addition to I-State, he has Power-5 offers from Arizona, Kansas State, Louisville and Oregon State. Boise State has also made a push for Bankston.

Through four games as a sophomore, he has been a dominant force for the top-ranked NJCAA team in the country. Bankston has recorded 17.5 tackles and leads the team with eight sacks and nine tackles-for-loss.

